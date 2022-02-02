Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one

Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road...
Wichita police respond to a shooting call Tuesday night, Feb. 1, at the Central and Ridge Road intersection in west Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Feb. 2: At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wichita Police officers were dispatched to a shooting near Central and Ridge in northwest Wichita.

Officers arrived and located a 35-year-old male with one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. It is believed that this is a road-rage incident involving two drivers.

Investigators learned that the 35-year-old male was traveling west on Central when he got into a verbal altercation with another driver also driving west. The two vehicles stopped on Central, and the 35-year-old exited his vehicle and approached the other driver’s window. An altercation ensued, which led to a single shot being fired.

The male then returned to his vehicle, and both drivers pulled into the parking lot on the northwest corner of Central and Ridge, where they made contact with officers. The second driver, a 39-year-old male uniformed security officer, remained on scene and was questioned by detectives. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a busy intersection in west Wichita. Police took one person into custody in connection with the shooting reported a little after 5:30 p.m.

On the initial response to the scene at Central and Ridge Road, officers found a man wounded. A WPD sergeant said the man, shot in the upper torso, was a awake and talking to first responders, but as of Tuesday night, police couldn’t confirm the severity of the injury.

The sergeant expected police to remain at the scene for a few hours into late Tuesday night as the investigation into what led up to the shooting continues.

