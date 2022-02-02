UPDATE: Suspected road-rage shooting injures one

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Feb. 2: At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wichita Police officers were dispatched to a shooting near Central and Ridge in northwest Wichita.

Officers arrived and located a 35-year-old male with one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. It is believed that this is a road-rage incident involving two drivers.

Investigators learned that the 35-year-old male was traveling west on Central when he got into a verbal altercation with another driver also driving west. The two vehicles stopped on Central, and the 35-year-old exited his vehicle and approached the other driver’s window. An altercation ensued, which led to a single shot being fired.

The male then returned to his vehicle, and both drivers pulled into the parking lot on the northwest corner of Central and Ridge, where they made contact with officers. The second driver, a 39-year-old male uniformed security officer, remained on scene and was questioned by detectives. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

