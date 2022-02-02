Topeka Rescue Mission delivers items to unsheltered ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of the winter storm, the Topeka Rescue Mission is making sure every community member has access to shelter or warm clothing.

The Topeka Rescue Mission’s Outreach Department delivered items to unsheltered individuals, getting them everything they need before the winter storm.

“We have to remember that any of our unsheltered members on the streets, they are our community members,” said LaManda Broyles. “We are wanting to take care of them the way God would, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Lamanda Broyles with the Rescue Mission says everyone is first offered shelter but if they refuse, the Rescue Mission ensures they have essential items.

“Being in a congregate setting is not for everyone, that’s hard for some people and especially with traumatic background and trust issues and things like that,” said Broyles. “We have relationships, we found out what we needed, and today we are taking the time to prepare those needs thanks to all of you in the community.”

The Rescue Mission delivered items such as blankets, tarps, and other materials to help provide warmth.

“Thanks to community help, all of the donations that we get, whether its financial donations or material donations, we turn around and give back to the community.”

