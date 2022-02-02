Three arrested in Shawnee Co. drug bust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are in jail after state and Shawnee Co. authorities uncovered drugs and firearms at multiple locations.

The Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit, Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force, and KBI executed multiple search warrants across the city, uncovering marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

Xin Zhu, 29, was arrested for three counts of intent to distribute marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and the use of a communication facility in commission of a drug felony. Ru Zhu, 50, and Sun Teng, 33, were also booked on distribution charges.

Warrants Served:

2700 block of SW Stutley Rd.

1700 block of SW Belle Ave.

5500 block of SW 17th Ter.

5300 block of SW 17th St.

