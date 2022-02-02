Sue the T-Rex is ready for the ribbon cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sue the T-Rex is fully assembled and ready with the start of “Dino Days” just days away.

“Dino Days” starts Friday, Feb. 4, with a ribbon cutting of the sue exhibit at the Great Overland Station.

Many other dinosaur-themed events will take place from Feb. 4 to May 1 throughout Topeka.

Mike McLaughlin the communications and public information supervisor for the Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation says the displays are like nothing the city has seen before.

“This is one of the neatest things that has come to Topeka in years,” said McLaughlin. “I know they have had different exhibits, different displays. Years ago, the city did a dinosaur exhibit down in white lakes mall, but nothing so complete, so realistic, because this is actually all developed from fossils from real dinosaurs.”

Click here to purchase tickets and see the full events schedule.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.