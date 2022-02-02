Snowplows clear the pathways leading to fewer accident calls than expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KHP said a large reason for the smaller number of accident calls Wednesday is because people stayed home, but AAA said not turning on your car could lead to more calls for battery checks Thursday.

Many people stayed home, thanks in part to the more than 250 closures posted on the Closing and Delays tab.

“We had 32 calls that came into dispatch,” said KHP Trooper Don Hughes. “The majority of those were service-render type calls, checking on people, that type of thing. We did have one non-injury accident. Five abandoned vehicles that we’ve checked on and just out there patrolling on the roads and working with other city, county, and state agencies.”

Some were stuck in the snow like a semi-truck at the Sinclair gas station in Meriden.

Hughes said overall people did a good job of driving slow and giving the plows space.

“I know it does create a line behind them but that’s the safest way to get to where you want to go then why not stay behind that plow and have a nice, good, clean road to drive on,” he said.

AAA-Kansas Spokesperson Shawn Steward said their number of calls increased from Tuesday.

“We’re seeing about 35% of our calls today being extrications and another 36% being tows for whatever reason so those numbers are higher than a usual day and that’s reflected on the road conditions if people are on snow and ice. They may end up in a place that they don’t necessarily want to be,” said Steward.

While the snow may be gone, the cold will hang on. Steward anticipates that’ll lead to increased calls for dead car batteries.

“A lot of people stay in while in the middle of a snowstorm. Just don’t want to be out on the roads but once they do get back out, they have to go to work or go to school, that’s when we see more issues and generally more calls.”

Steward said AAA and other retail stores offer pre-assembled emergency car kits.

First responders recommend we all have one of those with us when traveling in winter weather.

