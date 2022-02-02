Several COVID testing sites across Kansas closed due to weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment has closed several COVID-19 testing sites across the state on Wednesday due to winter weather.

The agency says the closures are “made in the interest of protecting the safety of testing staff and patients.”

Pottawatomie County Testing Clinic, 503 Elm Street, Wamego, KS 66547

Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609

Hummer Sports Park, 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive, Topeka, KS, 66606

Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503

Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N Chautauqua St, Wichita, KS 67214

Wichita Transit Center, 777 E Waterman St, Wichita, KS 67202

Sedgwick County Health Department, 4115 E. Harry Ave, Wichita, KS 67218

Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846

Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210

Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th Street, Newton, KS 67114

Shawnee Mission Theatre, 7710 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66218

Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main St. Pratt, KS 67124

Sherman County Health Department, 1622 Broadway Ave, Goodland, KS 67735

Central Park Pavilion, Intersection of Forest Ave and 2nd St. Chanute, KS 66720

Old Neighborhood Walmart, 712 N Western Ave, Liberal KS 67901

Butler County Health Department, 206 N Griffith St., El Dorado, KS 67042

The Armory, 100 S 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102

The sites are expected to reopen on Thursday.

KDHE says they have also delayded the opening for an indoor testing site in Lawrence.

Officials say the location at 1540 Wakarusa Dr. will not open Wednesday as schedule. Instead, residents can get tested at the United Methodist Church (Lawrence) at 867 HWY 40 on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

