Several COVID testing sites across Kansas closed due to weather

By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment has closed several COVID-19 testing sites across the state on Wednesday due to winter weather.

The agency says the closures are “made in the interest of protecting the safety of testing staff and patients.”

  • Pottawatomie County Testing Clinic, 503 Elm Street, Wamego, KS 66547
  • Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609
  • Hummer Sports Park, 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive, Topeka, KS, 66606
  • Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503
  • Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N Chautauqua St, Wichita, KS 67214
  • Wichita Transit Center, 777 E Waterman St, Wichita, KS 67202
  • Sedgwick County Health Department, 4115 E. Harry Ave, Wichita, KS 67218
  • Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846
  • Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762
  • Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
  • Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th Street, Newton, KS 67114
  • Shawnee Mission Theatre, 7710 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66218
  • Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main St. Pratt, KS 67124
  • Sherman County Health Department, 1622 Broadway Ave, Goodland, KS 67735
  • Central Park Pavilion, Intersection of Forest Ave and 2nd St. Chanute, KS 66720
  • Old Neighborhood Walmart, 712 N Western Ave, Liberal KS 67901
  • Butler County Health Department, 206 N Griffith St., El Dorado, KS 67042
  • The Armory, 100 S 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102

The sites are expected to reopen on Thursday.

KDHE says they have also delayded the opening for an indoor testing site in Lawrence.

Officials say the location at 1540 Wakarusa Dr. will not open Wednesday as schedule. Instead, residents can get tested at the United Methodist Church (Lawrence) at 867 HWY 40 on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

