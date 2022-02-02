Sen. Marshall’s prior authorization legislation gains support of hundreds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to streamline prior authorization introduced in the U.S. Senate by Roger Marshall has gained the support of over 250 representatives, 17 senators and over 450 national and state organizations.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says legislation he introduced was discussed during Tuesday’s Senate HELP Committee hearing and now includes signatures from nine Republicans, eight Democrats, and over 450 national and state organizations.

Sen. Marshall said the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act is meant to improve timely access to health care by streamlining prior authorization for patients and providers. He said he questioned health care leaders during Tuesday’s meeting on the importance of the legislation.

“Prior authorization is the number one administrative burden facing physicians today across all specialties. As a physician myself, I know of the frustration,” Marshall said. “This burnout is leading to early retirement, it ties up nurses... it makes us all less productive.”

Marshall said prior authorization is a tool used to reduce spending from improper payments and unnecessary care by requiring health care providers to get pre-approval for medical services from insurance companies. But it is not without fault.

According to Marshall, the current system of unconfirmed faxes of medical information or phone calls takes time away from delivering quality and timely care. He said prior authorization continues to be the leading administrative burden on health care providers.

Marshall said nearly four in five Medicare Advantage enrollees are subject to unnecessary delays. And in recent years, an audit revealed Medicare Advantage plans approved 75% of requests that were originally denied, raising concerns from the Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Marshall said health plans, providers and patients all agree that prior authorization must be improved to better serve the nation and reduce unnecessary burdens in the medical field.

In fact, Marshall said leading health care organizations released a consensus statement to address some of the most pressing concerns regarding prior authorization. Building on those principles, he said his legislation would:

Establish an electronic prior authorization process that would streamline approvals and denials;

Create national standards for clinical documents that would reduce administrative burdens;

Create a process for real-time decisions for certain items and services that are routinely approved;

Increase transparency that would improve communication channels and utilization between Medicare Advantage plans, health care providers and patients;

Ensure appropriate care by encouraging Medicare Advantage plans to adopt policies that adhere to evidence-based guidelines; and

Expand beneficiary protections that would ensure electronic prior authorization serves seniors first.

In addition, Marshall said he joined Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), John Thune (R-S.D.), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arz) to draft a letter to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ which requests an update on their efforts to streamline prior authorization protocols across various programs.

In the letter, Marshall said the Senators encouraged the Biden Administration to use their bipartisan legislation framework for upcoming rules. In December, he said HHS released a request for information on electronic prior authorization standards to ease the burden on providers - similar to the goals of the bill.

U.S. Representatives Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Ami Bera, M.D. (D-CA), and Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-IN) introduced companion legislation in the House. Support has increased since its introduction and now includes over 250 cosponsors.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.