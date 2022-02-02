Lawrence officials work to identify human remains found in Baker Wetlands

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After human remains were found in a creek southeast of Lawrence on Monday, deputies are working to identify who they may have belonged to and how they got there.

After human remains were found southeast of Lawrence on Monday afternoon, Jan. 31, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are working to identify them.

The Sheriff’s Office said two residents were walking in the 1700 block of N 1250 Rd. on Monday afternoon and they noticed the remains near a creek and alerted deputies.

Responding deputies and detectives were able to confirm the remains were human and they searched the area nearby.

During the search, deputies said they uncovered additional bones near the water.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working with a forensic anthropologist to identify the remains.

This is an ongoing investigation.

