Advertisement

Lawrence officials work to identify human remains found in Baker Wetlands

FILE
FILE(CBS7 NEWS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After human remains were found in a creek southeast of Lawrence on Monday, deputies are working to identify who they may have belonged to and how they got there.

After human remains were found southeast of Lawrence on Monday afternoon, Jan. 31, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are working to identify them.

The Sheriff’s Office said two residents were walking in the 1700 block of N 1250 Rd. on Monday afternoon and they noticed the remains near a creek and alerted deputies.

Responding deputies and detectives were able to confirm the remains were human and they searched the area nearby.

During the search, deputies said they uncovered additional bones near the water.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working with a forensic anthropologist to identify the remains.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Information about an ongoing investigation.

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of State Rep. Suzi Carlson from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections daily booking...
State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

FILE - Heavy snow snarled traffic Wednesday morning in the Kansas City area. (KCTV)
Winter storm drops heavy snow across Kansas, Missouri
Feb. 2, 2022 Snowfall Totals
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin goes over snowfall totals
Crews up early Wednesday to clear Topeka-area streets and roads of snow
(Stock)
Northeast Kansas Snowfall Totals