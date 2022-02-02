Old Prairie Town attraction close to the finish line

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work continues on a new attraction for Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade park.

Crews got to work adding grass bundles to the sides of a wigwam, a traditional structure that will be the centerpiece of a Native American encampment. The grass will serve as insulation for the structure.

The next task is to add a protective barrier, and bark to weatherproof the shelter.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec is working with the Citizen Band and Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribes on the project. Those involved say it’s helping them reconnect with their older generation, and passing knowledge onto the next.

“We still learn every day and we’re encouraging a lot of the younger generations to take part and they’re interested and it’s a blessing for our people,” said Mi-kes Potts with the Prairie Band Reservation.

They hope to finish the project by spring.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.