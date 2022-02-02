Northeast Kansas Snowfall Totals

Mother nature scattered a wide array of snow across Northeast Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While the winter weather has stopped falling for most, some could see a bit more. Details here.

LOCATION INCHES SW Overbrook 5.0 NW Emporia 5.0 SE Bushong 5.0 NW Emporia 5.0 NW Pauline (Shawnee Co) 4.8 NW Emporia 4.8 SE Ozawkie 4.3 McLouth 4.2 N Abilene 4.2 Oskaloosa 4.1 WSW Topeka 4.1 Lecompton 4.0 Mayetta 4.0 WNW Pauline (Shawnee Co) 4.0 N Topeka 4.0 Emporia 4.0 Manhattan (Central) 4.0 NW Emporia 4.0 SE Enterprise 3.8 SW Mayetta 3.7 ENE Topeka 3.7 WNW Lawrence 3.6 McFarland 3.6 NE Grantville 3.5 NE Berryton 3.5 ENE Topeka 3.5 Enterprise 3.3 SE Pauline (Shawnee Co) 3.2 WNW Manhattan 3.2 Junction City 3.1 Gridley 3.0 WNW Neosho Rapids 3.0 NNW Keats 3.0 NNE Carlton 3.0 Council Grove 3.0 Greeley 2.8 WNW Lawrence 2.8 W Wamego 2.8 NW Lawrence 2.7 ENE Princeton 2.5 WNW Lawrence 2.5 ENE Topeka 2.5 SSW Tecumseh 2.5 N Saint George 2.4 S Globe (Douglas Co) 2.0 E Emmett 2.0 NNE Burlingame 2.0 ENE Keats 2.0 Blaine 2.0 SSE Milford 2.0 E Herington 2.0 W Lawrence 1.8 SSE Westmoreland 1.4 SE Leonardville 1.2 S Goff 1.0 SSE Fairview 1.0 Miltonvale 1.0 NW Onaga 0.7 Olsburg 0.7 SW Onaga 0.5 SSW Barnes 0.4 Blue Rapids 0.4 SSW Hamlin 0.3 Marysville 0.1

