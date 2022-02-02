Northeast Kansas Snowfall Totals
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mother nature scattered a wide array of snow across Northeast Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While the winter weather has stopped falling for most, some could see a bit more. Details here.
|LOCATION
|INCHES
|SW Overbrook
|5.0
|NW Emporia
|5.0
|SE Bushong
|5.0
|NW Emporia
|5.0
|NW Pauline (Shawnee Co)
|4.8
|NW Emporia
|4.8
|SE Ozawkie
|4.3
|McLouth
|4.2
|N Abilene
|4.2
|Oskaloosa
|4.1
|WSW Topeka
|4.1
|Lecompton
|4.0
|Mayetta
|4.0
|WNW Pauline (Shawnee Co)
|4.0
|N Topeka
|4.0
|Emporia
|4.0
|Manhattan (Central)
|4.0
|NW Emporia
|4.0
|SE Enterprise
|3.8
|SW Mayetta
|3.7
|ENE Topeka
|3.7
|WNW Lawrence
|3.6
|McFarland
|3.6
|NE Grantville
|3.5
|NE Berryton
|3.5
|ENE Topeka
|3.5
|Enterprise
|3.3
|SE Pauline (Shawnee Co)
|3.2
|WNW Manhattan
|3.2
|Junction City
|3.1
|Gridley
|3.0
|WNW Neosho Rapids
|3.0
|NNW Keats
|3.0
|NNE Carlton
|3.0
|Council Grove
|3.0
|Greeley
|2.8
|WNW Lawrence
|2.8
|W Wamego
|2.8
|NW Lawrence
|2.7
|ENE Princeton
|2.5
|WNW Lawrence
|2.5
|ENE Topeka
|2.5
|SSW Tecumseh
|2.5
|N Saint George
|2.4
|S Globe (Douglas Co)
|2.0
|E Emmett
|2.0
|NNE Burlingame
|2.0
|ENE Keats
|2.0
|Blaine
|2.0
|SSE Milford
|2.0
|E Herington
|2.0
|W Lawrence
|1.8
|SSE Westmoreland
|1.4
|SE Leonardville
|1.2
|S Goff
|1.0
|SSE Fairview
|1.0
|Miltonvale
|1.0
|NW Onaga
|0.7
|Olsburg
|0.7
|SW Onaga
|0.5
|SSW Barnes
|0.4
|Blue Rapids
|0.4
|SSW Hamlin
|0.3
|Marysville
|0.1
