Northeast Kansas Snowfall Totals

By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mother nature scattered a wide array of snow across Northeast Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While the winter weather has stopped falling for most, some could see a bit more. Details here.

LOCATIONINCHES
SW Overbrook5.0
NW Emporia5.0
SE Bushong5.0
NW Emporia5.0
NW Pauline (Shawnee Co)4.8
NW Emporia4.8
SE Ozawkie4.3
McLouth4.2
N Abilene4.2
Oskaloosa4.1
WSW Topeka4.1
Lecompton4.0
Mayetta4.0
WNW Pauline (Shawnee Co)4.0
N Topeka4.0
Emporia4.0
Manhattan (Central)4.0
NW Emporia4.0
SE Enterprise3.8
SW Mayetta3.7
ENE Topeka3.7
WNW Lawrence3.6
McFarland3.6
NE Grantville3.5
NE Berryton3.5
ENE Topeka3.5
Enterprise3.3
SE Pauline (Shawnee Co)3.2
WNW Manhattan3.2
Junction City3.1
Gridley3.0
WNW Neosho Rapids3.0
NNW Keats3.0
NNE Carlton3.0
Council Grove3.0
Greeley2.8
WNW Lawrence2.8
W Wamego2.8
NW Lawrence2.7
ENE Princeton2.5
WNW Lawrence2.5
ENE Topeka2.5
SSW Tecumseh2.5
N Saint George2.4
S Globe (Douglas Co)2.0
E Emmett2.0
NNE Burlingame2.0
ENE Keats2.0
Blaine2.0
SSE Milford2.0
E Herington2.0
W Lawrence1.8
SSE Westmoreland1.4
SE Leonardville1.2
S Goff1.0
SSE Fairview1.0
Miltonvale1.0
NW Onaga0.7
Olsburg0.7
SW Onaga0.5
SSW Barnes0.4
Blue Rapids0.4
SSW Hamlin0.3
Marysville0.1

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

