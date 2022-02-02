Advertisement

NASA plans to retire International Space Station by crashing it into ocean

NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.
NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.(Source: NASA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA will retire the International Space Station after its third decade in orbit.

The agency is planning to crash the ISS into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean in January 2031.

The area, known as Point Nemo, has been the crash site for hundreds of pieces of space debris over the years.

Orbiting 227 nautical miles above Earth, the ISS has been a temporary home to more than 200 astronauts from 19 countries since hosting its first crew in 2000.

Without the ISS, NASA will rely on the private sector to help continue scientific research in space.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of State Rep. Suzi Carlson from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections daily booking...
State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
More than 100 million people are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New...
Massive snow and ice storms slams the US
FILE
Lawrence officials work to identify human remains found in Baker Wetlands
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at...
Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams