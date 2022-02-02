Marysville police attempt to identify man in connection with Saturday theft

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a man possibly connected to a Saturday theft in Marysville.

The Marysville Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2, to ask for the public’s help as it attempts to identify the person in the following photos.

Attempt to Identify - Please Share: We are attempting to identify the individual in the attached photos in reference... Posted by Marysville Kansas Police Department on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

MPD said the man pictured is wanted in connection with a theft that happened on Saturday, Jan. 29.

If anyone knows the identity of the man or his whereabouts, they should contact Marysville Police Sergeant Escalante at 785-562-2343.

