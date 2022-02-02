Advertisement

Marysville police attempt to identify man in connection with Saturday theft

Marysville police attempt to identify the man in these photos as he is pictured in connection with a theft on Jan. 29, 2022.(Marysville Police)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a man possibly connected to a Saturday theft in Marysville.

The Marysville Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2, to ask for the public’s help as it attempts to identify the person in the following photos.

Posted by Marysville Kansas Police Department on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

MPD said the man pictured is wanted in connection with a theft that happened on Saturday, Jan. 29.

If anyone knows the identity of the man or his whereabouts, they should contact Marysville Police Sergeant Escalante at 785-562-2343.

