Lawrence man jailed for drugs following Jackson Co. traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is facing drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Jackson County.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Chase Andrew Thompson, 28, of Lawrence was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, unlawfully obtaining a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.

Morse says Thompson was pulled over around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning near US Hwy 75 and 112th Access.

Officials say Thompson was driving a Toyota Camry.

No other information was released.

