Advertisement

Lawrence man jailed for drugs following Jackson Co. traffic stop

Chase Andrew Thompson, 28, of Lawrence was arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop in...
Chase Andrew Thompson, 28, of Lawrence was arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop in Jackson Co.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is facing drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Jackson County.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Chase Andrew Thompson, 28, of Lawrence was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, unlawfully obtaining a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.

Morse says Thompson was pulled over around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning near US Hwy 75 and 112th Access.

Officials say Thompson was driving a Toyota Camry.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of State Rep. Suzi Carlson from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections daily booking...
State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk of snow early Wednesday in the 900 block of N....
With schools, offices shut down, traffic moves smoothly on snowy Wednesday in Topeka
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Kansas man dies after failing to yield to semi
(Stock)
Several COVID testing sites across Kansas closed due to weather
Crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday at 880 S.E. Rice Road in East Topeka.
Space heater blamed in East Topeka house fire