KDHE to open indoor COVID-19 testing center in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After inclement weather has caused KDHE to close testing sites due to the testing solution freezing, Manhattan will soon have a new location for COVID 19 testing.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment runs the testing site in cooperation with the Riley County Health Department.

The new COVID-19 testing site will be located on Anderson Avenue, west of Seth Child Road, and will replace the testing site at the Manhattan Town Center.

At this COVID-19 testing location, PCR tests are free to both people with or without symptoms.

The new indoor testing site will open on Thursday, February 3rd if the road conditions allows safe traveling.

“Our testers having to travel, just to be here in Manhattan, to be able to test, we don’t want them to have an accident, so we…when it comes to snow and ice and bad weather conditions, we want them to be safe.” Riley County Health Dept. director Julie Gibbs says.

The KDHE testing center in Manhattan has moved to 3019 Anderson Avenue, next door to Guilty Biscuit and LEAP entertainment, the testing site at the Manhattan Town Center has been closed until further notice.

