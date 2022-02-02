Advertisement

Kansas man dies after failing to yield to semi

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi northbound on Highway 71 that resulted in the truck and trailer becoming perpendicular to the roadway.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An elderly Kansas man has died after failing to yield to an oncoming semi Tuesday in western Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened just after 2 p.m. on U-50, on the east side of Spearville.

Officials say Gaylord Howard Moritz, 87, of Spearville had stopped at the stop sign on 126th Rd., however, failed to yield to an oncoming semi.

Moritz was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, identified as Bret Lancaster, 61, of Offerle was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

KHP says Lancaster was also not properly restrained.

