Health leaders worry unvaccinated Kansans will continue to drive rural hospitalizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas health leaders are worried the unvaccinated and unboosted population will continue to drive COVID hospitalizations in already suffering rural clinics.

Dr. Kevin Dishman, Chief Medical Officer of Stormont Vail Health, joined 14 other health leaders on Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, to discuss the latest surge.

Dr. Dishman said a bit of advice was offered during the meeting - stay vigilant in prevention and protection from the virus.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the U.S. has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates among large, wealthy countries.

Since Omicron arrived in December 2021, the Times’ analysis indicates COVID deaths in the U.S. have been at least 63% higher than other comparable countries.

While vaccines have prevented hospitalizations and deaths in the nation, the Times report said the U.S. lags behind other countries in vaccination rates and even further in booster shot administrations.

While some hospitals in the state have seen hospitalizations decline or plateau, Dishman said the virus has caused preventable illness and death and will continue to do so on the downside of the curve.

Dishman said unvaccinated residents and those who have not received a booster are at the highest risk of becoming infected.

The CMO noted that Stormont Vail’s rural hospital partners still need care for higher acuity COVID patients. Even after Stormont team members have flexed their schedules to open 30 additional beds for inpatients, he said the beds were filled almost immediately.

On Tuesday, Stormont Vail said it had 27 patient transfer requests from across the region because of staffs’ flexed schedules and only two transfers were denied. The two denied transfers were out-of-state requests for COVID-positive patients who needed intensive care.

As of Wednesday, in its own hospital, Stormont Vail said there were 75 COVID-positive inpatients, 87% of which were unvaccinated. There were 93 patients in its Enhanced Primary Care outpatient program. From the previous day, three deaths were reported and 20 discharges.

In the past seven days, Stormont Vail said staff recorded a 34.4% positivity rate for those tested at its facilities.

Meanwhile, 203 Stormont Vail staff members and 11 providers were out on contact leave.

