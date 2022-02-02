Good Kid Gerrit will have the U.S. Senate experience of a lifetime

OSKALOOSA (WIBW) -- A Northeast Kansas high schooler has been selected as one of two delegates to the 60th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) that will take place virtually starting March 6th.

Gerrit Dangermond is a junior at Oskaloosa High School, Oskaloosa Unified School District 341 and will be joining the SYP a month from now. William Rues, a senior at La Crosse High School, La Crosse USD 395 farther west, is the state’s other student delegate who will connect to the 4-day seminar. All the members of the 104-student delegation will receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.

Dangermond serves as vice president of his junior class at Oskaloosa High. He is active in school and community activities and enjoys spending his free time getting to know his peers and working at the local food bank.

Gerrit says at this point, he plans to teach high school social science after graduating from college.

Local students also made the grade as alternates to the program events. Chosen as alternates this year are Kevinh Nguyen, who lives in Topeka and attends Seaman High School and Andrew Phalen, who lives in Lawrence and attends Lawrence High School this year.

Delegates and alternates are selected by state departments of education, after being nominated by teachers and principals. In Kansas, applicants have to pass a multiple-choice exam based on state and national government and write an essay. This year, the Kansas State Department of Education received 45 applications. The exams and essays are graded, and the top four applicants are selected. Delegates and alternates are authorized by Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson.

The student delegates this year will attend online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies and others. In addition to their outstanding leadership abilities and a strong commitment to volunteer work, the student delegates rank academically in the top 1% of their states among high school juniors and seniors. A special shoutout to our 3 high ranking Good Kids, and Gerrit, enjoy the experience!

