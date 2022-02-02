Ft. Riley’s Demon Brigade uncases colors upon stateside return

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Upon its stateside return from a 9-month deployment, Fort Riley’s Demon Brigade uncased its colors on Tuesday to mark the occasion.

The U.S. Army says Fort Riley’s 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st infantry Division, officially marked its stateside return from a nine-month-long deployment by uncasing its colors in a ceremony on Feb. 1. The uncasing signifies the completion of the Demon Brigade’s overseas mission.

“Our colors and what they represent are home, the Soldiers are gathering their equipment from the ports to train here at Fort Riley with their 1st Infantry Division team,” said Col. Jason Arriaga, Commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade.

The Demon Brigade returned from Europe where soldiers supported Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“Thanks to their effort and dedicated training prowess, nearly 50,000 Soldiers from our partners had the fortune to fly with and receive aviation support from the Demon Brigade,” said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.

Throughout the deployment, the Army said over 1,800 soldiers were sent to various locations in Europe - including Poland, Germany, Romania, Greece and Latvia.

“From Defender Europe 2021 where they worked with 26 partner nations in 30 training locations, to Agile Spirit, where they worked with the Georgian defense forces with 15 allied partner nations, the brigade showed a common theme of extreme professionalism,” Maj. Gen. Sims added.

The Army said the Demon Brigade conducted bilateral and multinational training events with over a dozen North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and partner nations. It said these exercises were meant to build readiness and strengthen relationships between U.S. forces and ally partners.

