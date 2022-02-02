Advertisement

Fort Riley crews prepare for snow removal efforts ahead of the storm

Fort Riley prepares for snow removal
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow removal plans on Fort Riley takes coordination between numerous chains of command across the post.

On Monday, officials with the command group met what time to have crews start treating roads and begin snow removal.

The first team of snowplow drivers prepare to run primary routes starting as early as 9:00 pm on Tuesday and will run until 1:00 pm Wednesday.

The second shift of drivers will trade places with the first group on Wednesday afternoon, and the rotation will continue for at least 36 hours.

“Don’t get to close to the back of the truck, because they are going to throw material out and that will hit your vehicle. Give the trucks room to do their jobs, so everyone gets home safe.” Fort Riley Roads and Grounds supervisor Kevin Griffin says.

“One thing I can guarantee, if you can get to Fort Riley, these roads will be in good shape, and we make that promise.” Fort Riley Chief of Buildings and Grounds branch, Dave Porter says.

Primary roads will be cleared first, and depending on the need, crews may have to clear off the airfield before moving to secondary routes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast snowfall projections for Northeast Kansas.
Snow begins tonight and last much of Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center
Mugshot of State Rep. Suzi Carlson from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections daily booking...
State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI

Latest News

City, state offices closed in Shawnee Co. due to inclement weather
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. drug bust
New location for KDHE COVID-19 testing in Manhattan
KDHE to open indoor COVID-19 testing center in MHK
KDHE to open indoor COVID-19 testing center in MHK