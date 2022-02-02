Fort Riley crews prepare for snow removal efforts ahead of the storm

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow removal plans on Fort Riley takes coordination between numerous chains of command across the post.

On Monday, officials with the command group met what time to have crews start treating roads and begin snow removal.

The first team of snowplow drivers prepare to run primary routes starting as early as 9:00 pm on Tuesday and will run until 1:00 pm Wednesday.

The second shift of drivers will trade places with the first group on Wednesday afternoon, and the rotation will continue for at least 36 hours.

“Don’t get to close to the back of the truck, because they are going to throw material out and that will hit your vehicle. Give the trucks room to do their jobs, so everyone gets home safe.” Fort Riley Roads and Grounds supervisor Kevin Griffin says.

“One thing I can guarantee, if you can get to Fort Riley, these roads will be in good shape, and we make that promise.” Fort Riley Chief of Buildings and Grounds branch, Dave Porter says.

Primary roads will be cleared first, and depending on the need, crews may have to clear off the airfield before moving to secondary routes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.