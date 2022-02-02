Exposing cell phones to cold temps can dial up costly damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Experts say exposing your cell phone to the cold for an extended period of time can cause big problems with your personal device.

AT&T’s Wesley Kyle Neal says the cold weather can wreak havoc on your device’s power supply, draining your battery much faster than during normal operating conditions.

Neal also said your device is far more prone to damage when it’s cold.

“It’s going to make the device more brittle, which makes it more susceptible to brakes and cracks and could lead to condensation in the device which could cause a cloudy display,” Neal told 13 NEWS’ Chris Fisher via Zoom.

The best way to prevent cold weather-related damage is to limit exposure.

“If you’re going to be out doing things, running errands...keep it in your pocket. Keep it in your purse, use your headsets or smart watches, so that you can keep it out of the elements as much as possible,” Neal explained.

If you are clumsy, adding an additional layer of protection to your device could pay off.

“Make sure that you have a good case, a good screen protector,” Neal said. “They can absorb some of the abuse from the elements outside... they are not as expensive as what it would be to replace the actual screen.”

Neal says if you know your device is going to be exposed to cold conditions, shut it off ahead of time. If you forget to shut it off you will need to practice a bit of patience.

“Turn the device off and keep the device turned off until you can get back inside. Then you can get that device warmed up, back at room temperature [and then] power it back on.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.