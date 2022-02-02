Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire early Wednesday in East Topeka

Crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday at 880 S.E. Rice Road in East Topeka.
Crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday at 880 S.E. Rice Road in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday on the city’s east side.

The blaze was reported at 3:36 a.m. at a residence at 880 S.E. Rice Road.

Everyone in the house was able to make it outside safely before firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters remained at the scene past 4:30 a.m.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm brings snow accumulation to most of northeast Kansas
Snow begins tonight and last much of Wednesday
Mugshot of State Rep. Suzi Carlson from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections daily booking...
State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
He'll be joining the virtual conversations during the 2nd week of March.
Good Kid Gerrit from Oskaloosa High tapped for US Senate Youth Program
The Chiefs official 8th and 9th-grade Flag Football team gathered at Arrowhead Stadium after a...
Braedon Speer and Chiefs Flag Football team aims for Championship
The Chiefs official 8th and 9th-grade Flag Football team gathered at Arrowhead Stadium after a...
Braedon Speer and Chiefs Flag Football team aims for Championship