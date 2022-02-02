Crews respond to house fire early Wednesday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday on the city’s east side.

The blaze was reported at 3:36 a.m. at a residence at 880 S.E. Rice Road.

Everyone in the house was able to make it outside safely before firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters remained at the scene past 4:30 a.m.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

