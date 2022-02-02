Advertisement

Crash suspect says Dale Earnhardt’s ghost told him to drive wrong way

Daniel Asseff, 51, faces charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence and battery with a deadly weapon after vehicle crashes reported Jan. 28. The judge set his bail at $500,000, ordering him not to drive.(Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, KVVU Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A man accused of intentionally driving the wrong way on Las Vegas’ 215 beltway told a judge that the ghost of NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. told him to do it.

Daniel Asseff, 51, faces charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence and battery with a deadly weapon after vehicle crashes reported Jan. 28 in the area of Lake North Drive and Fort Apache Road, near Sahara Avenue, KVVU reports.

In a court hearing Tuesday, Asseff told Judge Ann Zimmerman that Earnhardt’s ghost told him to drive the wrong way on the freeway in order to get the mayor’s attention and bring NASCAR back to Las Vegas.

Zimmerman noted that Asseff reportedly had heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crashes.

Prosecutors asked for a $200,000 bail for Asseff, including alcohol monitoring and a ban on driving.

The judge set bail at $500,000, ordering Asseff not to drive and calling him a danger to the community.

Earnhardt died at age 49 in a final-lap crash at the 2001 Daytona 500.

