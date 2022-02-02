City of Topeka to reinstate compulsory retirements for police, fire departments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council voted Tuesday night to reinstate compulsory retirement for the Topeka Police and Fire Departments.

The ordinance states all sworn employees of the fire department must retire by the age of 60, while police department employees reaching the age of 67 must retire. The rule does not apply to the chiefs of either department, and a grace period will be instated for anybody potentially impacted by it.

The ordinance was originally included in a section of the Topeka Municipal Code that was repealed in 2019.

