City, state offices closed in Shawnee Co. due to inclement weather

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many city and state offices are closing Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee Co.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, snow, and cold temperatures, we are closing state offices in Shawnee County on Wednesday,” Gov. Kelly said. “Please stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

The order closes state offices for non-essential Executive Branch employees. It runs through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be reassessed Wednesday to determine whether or not to extend the order.

The Kansas Judicial Center has shuttered its doors due to Wednesday’s weather. Any proceedings already scheduled to be remote or able to do so will continue. The Kansas Legislature also announced it will not hold session Wednesday.

The City of Topeka announced it is closing city offices Wednesday.

“City offices and non-essential City services will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 2 in anticipation of inclement weather,” wrote City Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. “Essential personnel and emergency services will continue as normal.”

