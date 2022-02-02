City council votes to move ahead with demolishing North Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members cleared the way to bring down a deteriorating building in North Topeka.

Neighboring businesses in the NOTO Arts District have been expressing concerns about 911 N. Kansas Ave. for years. The roof had collapsed in, bricks were falling, and all the windows are gone.

Records from the City of Topeka show the building has had 15 code violations since February 2016. The violations included complaints about built-up trash, weed violations and an unsafe structure case opened in August 2016. The case ultimately resulted in a demolition order issued in October 2019.

The building’s co-owner Dave Jackson has said he wanted to save the building, and had interest from potential businesses. He was hoping to work with the city to stave off demolition.

However, the governing body opted Tuesday to move forward. The demolition was listed as a discussion item on their agenda, but council member Mike Lesser moved to suspend the rules, and move it to an immediate vote. The vote was 8-1, with council member Karen Hiller concerned the public would not have notice of the vote.

“Part of this is showing we’re done screwing around with this - whether it’s white lakes or another building, we’re serious,” Lesser said. “I don’t see anything changing in the next week.”

Council member Christina Valdivia-Alcala, whose district includes NOTO, agreed. She said the issues has dragged on a long time, and business owners are ready to move forward.

The subsequent vote to move forward with demolition was 9-0. The vote authorizes interim city manager Bill Cochran to issue requests for proposals to demolish the building, utilizing up to $200,000 in surplus funds.

The city would try to get that money back from the property owner.

