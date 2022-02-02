Braedon Speer and Chiefs Flag Football team aims for Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Braedon Speer is quite the athlete.

“He is probably the best eighth-grade tackle football play I would say in the state of Kansas,” Kayson Matthews, Speer’s coach and Kansas City YMCA Senior Sports Director, said. “And he takes that same intensity to the flag football field.”

And his love of football is taking him to the Entertainment Capital of the World.

“It was definitely overwhelming because I’ve never been there and I’ve never really traveled really far for football,” Braedon Speer, eighth grade Chiefs Flag Football player, said. “It’s definitely going to be an experience. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Speer joined the Chiefs official 8th and 9th-grade Flag Football team this year. He’s helped them to a Regional Championship win.

“It’s fun. It means a lot,” Speer said. “It’s fun going to the games and being able to like represent. Being able to say like this is a younger Chief.”

The team got championship rings

“It was definitely big,” Speer said. “I never had a ring that big.”

“Oh yeah. They’re all excited,” Matthews said. “It was just like as if they won a Super Bowl or something.”

“It’s probably going to stay in the little case for the rest of my life.” Speer said.

And they got a tour of Arrowhead Stadium.

“It was pretty cool seeing that the Chiefs definitely do get home-field advantage in their locker room.” Speer said.

“Those kids eat that up,” Matthews said. “And actually to get to throw a touchdown in the actual Arrowhead end zone is just something a lot of kids will never be able to say they did.”

Next, Speer and the team heads to Las Vegas to play for the Flag Football Championship.

“It’s really fun to see how far they’ve come as a group so it’s just so exciting for me to get to take them to the next step.” Matthews said.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in our team,” Speer said. “We always pull through. I’ve never doubted them in my life.”

The goal is another championship for Chiefs Kingdom.

“Well, it feels great,” Speer said. “Hopefully, we can hold our end of it and win it for us. We can bring it back to them.”

The team will fly to Las Vegas and play Friday and Saturday. If they win out, they’ll play in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for the Championship.

