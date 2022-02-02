Advertisement

Agbaji-less Kansas takes down No. 20 Iowa State

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) grabs a rebound over Iowa State forward George Conditt IV...
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) grabs a rebound over Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (WIBW) - With their leading scorer behind in Lawrence, a balanced attack led No. 10 Kansas to a 70-61 win over No. 20 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night.

Ochai Agbaji stayed behind in Lawrence due to COVID health and safety protocols.

KU answered with a collective offensive effort. Four Jayhawks finished in double-digits: David McCormack and Dajuan Harris with 14 each, and Jalen Wilson and Christian Braun with 13.

McCormack notched a double-double with 13 rebounds. He shot a perfect 7-7 from the field.

The Jayhawks improve to 6-1 in Big 12 play and currently sit atop the conference. They’ll face No. 8 Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast snowfall projections for Northeast Kansas.
Snow begins tonight and last much of Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center
Mugshot of State Rep. Suzi Carlson from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections daily booking...
State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI

Latest News

FILE - MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson
Vandalized plaque honoring Jackie Robinson to be displayed
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during the second half of an NFL football game...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
The state's high school basketball leading scorer broke not one, but two school records last...
Morning Sports
Topeka West guard Elijah Brooks broke the Chargers all-time scoring record on Friday, Jan. 28,...
Elijah Brooks breaks Topeka West’s career scoring record