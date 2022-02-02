Agbaji-less Kansas takes down No. 20 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (WIBW) - With their leading scorer behind in Lawrence, a balanced attack led No. 10 Kansas to a 70-61 win over No. 20 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night.

Ochai Agbaji stayed behind in Lawrence due to COVID health and safety protocols.

KU answered with a collective offensive effort. Four Jayhawks finished in double-digits: David McCormack and Dajuan Harris with 14 each, and Jalen Wilson and Christian Braun with 13.

McCormack notched a double-double with 13 rebounds. He shot a perfect 7-7 from the field.

The Jayhawks improve to 6-1 in Big 12 play and currently sit atop the conference. They’ll face No. 8 Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.