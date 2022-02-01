Veterans non-profit founder searching for stolen van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lon Hodge woke up Tuesday ready to hit the road.

“I was on my way down to Alabama,” he told 13 NEWS.

He soon realized his trip would be stalled when he realized his van was stolen from right in front of his room at the Baymont Inn around 6:00 am.

“I was loading things up and whoever it was must’ve been watching the car,” he said.

“All the doors were open, the car keys were on the dash and he must’ve waited till I went inside, slowly closed all the doors and then just drove it off.”

He said the van was not packed for a short-term trip. Inside was Hodge’s whole life.

“I kind of teased a little bit that I’m voluntarily homeless, we got rid of my house and we literally travel the majority of the year doing stuff for homeless veterans around the country and teaching seminars in service dog law,” Hodge, who lives in southern Colorado said.

“We’re all volunteers, no one gets a salary so we do everything for free, [the van] had everything in it that I own, plus a lot of stuff for the charity, there’s probably $10,000 worth of charity stuff in there.”

That charity is Operation Fetch.

It gives supplies to homeless veterans, provides education on service dogs and helps vets get dogs of their own.

He has one message for the thief.

“You affected a lot of people who desperately need help,” he said.

“Take the other things that belong to me but get the van back so we can continue with our mission.”

Hodge’s van is a 2014 Ford Transit with a decal of a black dog.

It has a carrier on top and a portable tube shower.

The van has a Colorado Disabled Veterans license plate with the number 525YJQ.

The front grill is damaged and missing a bumper.

Hodge said the man who took the van is about 5′9 either white or Hispanic wearing a green baseball cap and a gray hoodie.

Click here to contribute to a GoFundMe to help Lon.

Contact police with any information.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.