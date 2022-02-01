Advertisement

Vandalized plaque honoring Jackie Robinson to be displayed

FILE - MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson
FILE - MLB Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson(defense.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A plaque honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson that was vandalized in Georgia is coming to Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to be put on display.

The sign was erected in 2001 outside the birthplace of Robinson near Cairo, Georgia. Community members there discovered last year that someone had shot the plaque multiple times.

Curator and museum vice president Ray Doswell told the Kansas City Star that displaying the defaced marker is an opportunity to teach the public about Robinson’s story and combat hate. Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947 when he became the league’s first Black player.

Robinson’s hometown replaced the damaged marker, with help from the league, and added another marker at a library last week.

The vandalized marker is slated to go on display around mid-April, after a display case is built and spot secured in the museum, to coincide with the museum’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers. The plaque is expected to be permanently loaned to the Kansas City museum for regular display.

Museum community engagement manager Kiona Sinks said in a tweet that the vandalized marker will “serve as a reminder that the ugliness of America’s past persists to this day.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center
Futurecast snowfall projections for Northeast Kansas.
Snow begins tonight and last much of Wednesday
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe

Latest News

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during the second half of an NFL football game...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
Sen. Moran (R-Kan.) (left) Sen. Tester (D-Mont.) (right)
Sen. Moran helps introduce legislation for burn pit toxic-exposed veterans
The state's high school basketball leading scorer broke not one, but two school records last...
Morning Sports
Topeka West guard Elijah Brooks broke the Chargers all-time scoring record on Friday, Jan. 28,...
Elijah Brooks breaks Topeka West’s career scoring record