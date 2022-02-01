Tuesday forecast: Snow begins tonight, prepare today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prepare for the snow and cold today before it moves in by tonight. While specific details are still subject to change, the big picture still remains with the least amount of snow along the Nebraska/Kansas border and the higher snowfall totals southeast of the turnpike and especially down closer to I-35. Snow begins tonight and lasts through Thursday morning.

Not only will snow be a factor but the cold temperatures as well. Once we drop below freezing tonight it doesn’t get back above freezing until Saturday afternoon at the earliest. Wind chills will range from -15 to 15 the remainder of the week as well with Thursday morning likely being the coldest wind chill wise but Friday morning’s temperatures may be colder although with lighter winds, wind chills may be slightly warmer.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Light rain showers can’t be ruled out south of I-70 through the day but won’t amount to much. Highs in the mid-upper 40s Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Rain/snow mix before 10pm otherwise snow likely after 10pm. Lows in the mid-upper teens. Winds N/NE 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. Many spots could wake up with 1-4″ of snow already on the ground.

Tomorrow: Snow likely. Highs in the upper teens-low 20s. Winds NE/N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. Additional 1-3″ of snow is likely.

Thursday night’s snow will likely remain a trace to 1″ so bottom line is depending on where you are, you may get 60-70% of your snowfall totals from the storm by tomorrow morning.

Depending how much snow an area gets depends how quickly temperatures are able to warm back up. The more snow there is, the slower it will be to warm back up but at least it’ll be sunny Friday through the weekend. Should get back in the 30s this weekend with 40s next week.

Taking Action:

Any precipitation during the day today will likely be light, as rain and south of I-70. Rain/snow mix quickly transitions to snow this evening and continues through Thursday morning. Roads will be hazardous during this time especially with gusts around 25 mph reducing visibility. While confidence continues to increase with our snowfall totals, there still remains a chance the storm track changes altering the forecast so keep checking back throughout the day today and even tomorrow for updates. Be ready for cold temperature tonight through Saturday morning, below freezing.

Keep checking back for and possible changes (WIBW)

