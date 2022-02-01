Topeka’s vacant Carlos O’Kelly’s building to go up for auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly two years of standing vacant, the old Carlos O’Kelly’s building in Topeka will go up for auction.

McCurdy Real Estate and Auction says the former Topeka Carlos O’Kelly’s at 3425 S. Kansas Ave. has been put up for absolute auction and bids will end on Feb. 24. The sale will be conducted through online bidding only.

“If you have been searching for a restaurant facility or catering space, then this is an auction you’ll want to participate in,” Megan McCurdy Niedens, COO and auctioneer at McCurdy said.

McCurdy said the building is a high-traffic area with substantial updates coming in the next year, including nearby West Ridge Mall.

Under new ownership in December 2021, McCurdy said West Ridge Mall’s new owner is committed to revitalizing the whole area.

West Ridge Mall also went up for auction in December and sold for a cool $6 million to Kohan Retail Investment Group based out of New York.

In addition to a great location, the real estate group said the 8,560 sq. ft. restaurant features a large, paved parking lot with over 70 spots, a large kitchen with a prep area and dishwashing room, a walk-in fridge, four restrooms, a private office and more.

The auction will be absolute with no minimum or reserve and will be conducted only online at McCurdy.com.

McCurdy said the auction will open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

“This is a chance to not only purchase a turn-key restaurant space, but it is also for a great cause as all of the proceeds will be going to the Wichita Community Foundation,” says Megan.

Carlos O’Kelly’s Topeka location closed in June 2020.

(WIBW)

For more information on the location or to access the auction, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.