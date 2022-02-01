Topeka hospitals increasing available beds, thanks to employees’ extra work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s two major hospitals say staff is stepping up to allow their facilities to care for more patients.

Increased patient loads coupled with staffing shortages have created a double whammy at health care facilities. Hospitals not only are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients the past several weeks, they’ve also reported an increase in patients with other serious illnesses over the past several months. At the same time, staff also are impacted by quarantines and isolation, or have left the health care field altogether.

It’s all served to exacerbate a staffing shortage that existed before the pandemic, and led Topeka’s Stormont Vail and University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus to make adjustments in order to get more staff at bedsides. More staffed beds equals the ability to care for more patients, including accepting transfers from other facilities - requests Stormont and St. Francis have not been able to accommodate as readily recently.

In its Monday update, Stormont said its staff is answering the call. They said team members taking additional shifts allowed them to increase staff beds by five medical-surgical patients on Sunday’s day shift, and 17 on the night shift. They said additional staffing Monday allowed them to open up 23 additional medical-surgical beds and four in intensive care.

Stormont said the extra staff included people from their shared labor pool; people in the maternal-child and intensive care units shifting to support medical-surgical beds; and charge nurses taking on patient loads.

“This is an incredible effort by our team members and we are grateful for their dedication in caring for our patients,” CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said.

TUKHS St. Francis said it has about 80 clinical and non-clinical staff participating in its “All Hands on Deck” program. The program asks staffers to pick up additional shifts on nights and weekends to supplement nursing and critical care teams. While they did not have an exact number of beds it’s adding, they said it is allowing them to care for more patients.

Among those who’s been taking on extra duties is Brenda Holliday-Stanton, who normally works in a clinic as St. Francis’ bariatric surgery coordinator. She’s been part of the program since before Christmas.

“I know the staffing shortage has everyone feeling very stressed and no matter how hard we try, when we are stressed, the patients will feel that,” she said. “I was fine working over the holidays and I thought maybe I could not only help the nursing staff in little ways by doing non-clinic things for them, but to also hopefully be a blessing to patients I came in contact with who were in the hospital, some with no visitors at all, over the holidays.”

St. Francis had 40 COVID-positive inpatients Monday, the most since Jan. 21. They say 64 percent are unvaccinated. St. Francis had its critical care unit at 92 percent capacity Monday morning, and while its medical-surgical unit was at 87 percent.

Stormont had 71 COVID-positive inpatients Sunday morning, and had jumped to 80 by Monday. They say 88 percent of their COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated, or had their last dose more than six months ago.

