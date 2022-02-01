Advertisement

Students join an internship at local bakery to learn responsibility

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Topeka middle school students got an opportunity to learn about the workforce through an internship.

Eighth graders from French Middle School participated in an internship at Pizagel’s Pizza and Bakery.

Through advisor-based classes, students completed resumes and took part in mock interviews before getting “hired” by Pizagel’s. 6 students were chosen for the internship and each even had a chance to earn a full-time position.

Each student went through 6 stations for 10 minutes with each employee teaching them.

French Middle School’s counselor, Jean Ryan, says it is a good opportunity to tutor students who are close to entering the workforce the importance of teamwork, problem solving and responsibilities.

“It’s teaching them about working with the public, it’s teaching them about being on time to work, it’s teaching them about being responsible for their areas,” said Ryan. “So, all good things that we want our students to know to be a successful student and also to be successful after school.”

Ryan also said the work experience gives students, who become nervous in job interviews, great exposure.

