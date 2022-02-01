State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A state lawmaker was arrested Monday night on suspicion of drunk driving.

Topeka Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle for traffic infractions around 9 p.m. Monday near SW 14th and Topeka Blvd. According to TPD, the officer made contact with the driver, and suspect she might be under the influence of alcohol.

After testing, Suzi Carlson, 69, was booked in connection with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and failing to maintain a single lane.

Shawnee Co. Jail records show Carlson was booked in at 11 p.m., and released at 2:15 a.m. after posting $1,000 cash bond. Her next court date is set for March 1.

Susan Carlson (Kansas Legislature)

Carlson, R-Clay Center, has served in the Kansas House since 2019.

