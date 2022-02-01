Some school districts, state government close to prepare for winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - School districts are also preparing for the winter storm.

Some school districts say if it’s closed, students don’t need to worry about checking in online, either.

“We will not be converting to remote learning,” Martin Weishaar with Auburn-Washburn USD 437 said. “we determined that the transition process is very cumbersome and we have days building to our calendar that we won’t need to make it up if we have a snow day.”

The Auburn-Washburn School District says students should not expect to work at home if they’re snowed in, and Rock Creek School District agrees that remote learning is not an option.

“It’s been talked about honestly you can’t just flip the switch and go remote. you have to make sure all the technology is in the kids’ hands, thats it’s ready to go in the wi-fi access that they have at home or the place where they would go if they don’t have wi-fi at home,” said Kevin Logan, USD 323 Superintendent.

“So there are too many variables there for a short term and doing remote learning, at least for our school,” Logan said.

With the mild winter so far, USD 437 says one snow day now shouldn’t mean a makeup later, “I’m excited if a student is concerned about missing a day of school but they don’t need to worry about it. we have time built into our schedule to accommodate that,” Weishaar said.

However, USD 323 has already used snow days for covid outbreaks, so it’s monitoring if they’ll need to make up their hours at the end of the year.

“Right now with the days, we’ve had to take off so far and that’s two days at St. George Elementary and two days at Rock Creek Middle School, we have enough hours built into our calendar where we won’t have to make any adjustments,” Logan explained. “We would first look at days that we could move from days out of school to days in school and the lengthening the school day, but we’re not to that point yet.”

Even if roads are clear, districts are ready to shovel through...so schools are clear, too.

“We got our stow removal folks set up to remove snow from our campuses. we got contracts with some local farmers and local construction companies that help us remove snow out of the parking lot and then our folks do the parking lot down at St. George Elementary and do all of our sidewalks,” said Logan.

Shawnee Heights School District and Topeka Public Schools announced Tuesday evening - they will also be closed Tuesday.

Most of the school districts say they will notify parents through email if school is canceled, plus you can go to wibw.com to stay updated with the latest school closures.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly also announced on Tuesday evening the state government would close Wednesday for the storm. She issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee Co. and ordered all offices in the county to close on Feb. 2.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, snow, and cold temperatures, we are closing state offices in Shawnee County on Wednesday,” Governor Kelly said. “Please stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

The declaration will take effect at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. A reassessment will be made Wednesday to decide if the declaration should be extended into Thursday.

