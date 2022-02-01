Sheriff pleads for help as murder investigation enters third month after man found dead in Kansas field

OSBORNE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A sheriff in Kansas has pleaded for the help of the community as deputies enter the third month of a murder investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says after nearly three months, it has been asked by the Osborne Co. Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation of the murder of 48-year-old Calvin Beams of Downs.

The Sheriff’s Office has also asked for the community’s help to assemble pieces of the puzzle.

KBI said it believes Beams was shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2021, and was reported missing a day later. His body was discovered by a farmer in a field south of the town on Nov. 8.

Anyone with information about the case should call KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit an anonymous tip online HERE.

