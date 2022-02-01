Advertisement

Sheriff pleads for help as murder investigation enters third month after man found dead in Kansas field

Calvin Beams was found dead in a North-central Kansas field on Nov. 8, 2021.
Calvin Beams was found dead in a North-central Kansas field on Nov. 8, 2021.(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSBORNE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A sheriff in Kansas has pleaded for the help of the community as deputies enter the third month of a murder investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says after nearly three months, it has been asked by the Osborne Co. Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation of the murder of 48-year-old Calvin Beams of Downs.

The Sheriff’s Office has also asked for the community’s help to assemble pieces of the puzzle.

KBI said it believes Beams was shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2021, and was reported missing a day later. His body was discovered by a farmer in a field south of the town on Nov. 8.

Anyone with information about the case should call KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit an anonymous tip online HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center
Futurecast snowfall projections for Northeast Kansas.
Snow begins tonight and last much of Wednesday
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Bob Dole Memorial Service Kansas State Capitol
Kansas Governor invited to attend late Sen. Dole’s private services
FILE
Kansas collects $944. 5 million in January taxes
Sen. Moran (R-Kan.) (left) Sen. Tester (D-Mont.) (right)
Sen. Moran helps introduce legislation for burn pit toxic-exposed veterans
Mugshot of State Rep. Suzi Carlson from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections daily booking...
State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI