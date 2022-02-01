One person taken to hospital following incident early Tuesday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following an early-morning incident Tuesday in East Topeka.

Police responded to the incident around 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of S.E. 23rd.

Initial reports indicated one person had suffered a large laceration at the scene.

That person was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Police were investigating whether the person’s injuries were the result of a stabbing.

Officers and crime scene investigators remained at the scene past 4:15 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or other injuries.

