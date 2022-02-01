One person taken to hospital following incident early Tuesday in East Topeka
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following an early-morning incident Tuesday in East Topeka.
Police responded to the incident around 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of S.E. 23rd.
Initial reports indicated one person had suffered a large laceration at the scene.
That person was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.
Police were investigating whether the person’s injuries were the result of a stabbing.
Officers and crime scene investigators remained at the scene past 4:15 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of arrests or other injuries.
Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.