Advertisement

Okla. Corporation Commission orders shutdown of disposal wells near quake epicenter

Missouri had strongest earthquake in 30 years last November
Missouri had strongest earthquake in 30 years last November(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 4.5-magniture earthquake that many in south central Kansas reported feeling late Monday morning centered a few miles northwest of Medford, Okla. The quake didn’t cuase any significant damage, but the aftermath has the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) taking action.

The Enid News & Eagle was among the first to report the OCC ordering three wastewater disposal wells to shut down and others to reduce volume. Data from the US Geological Survey shows the earthquake, registered at 11:10 a.m., was 4.9 miles deep.

The Enid News & Eagle reported from the USGS that the quake was the first in Oklahoma since late May of 2021 to register with a magniture greater than 4.0 and the largest felt in the state since 2018. The USGS recorded a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in north central Oklahoma in September 2016, the largest to date in the state’s history.

In response to Monday’s quake, the OCC’s Induced Seismicity Department directed the three oil and gas wastewater disposal wells within six miles of the epicenter to shutdown.

“Other wells within 10 miles of the epicenter will be restricted by an average volume of 500 barrels a day,” the newspaper reported, citing aan email sent by a public information officer for the OCC.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Snow for Feb 2 2022
Tuesday forecast: Snow begins tonight, prepare today
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

FILE
As mortality rate rises, new post-partum emergency identification information given to medical professionals
1988 Kansas City explosion
New information in 1988 KC explosion which killed 6 KC Firefighters, security guards named
FILE
200 tons of salt: Kansas City area road crews prepare for significant snowfall
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe
Christopher Jimeson, 37, is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Doniphan County Jail in Troy...
Nebraska man jailed in Doniphan County child sex case