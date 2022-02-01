Advertisement

A new Topeka salon has kids riding in style

This salon lets kids ride in style while getting a haircut
By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Salon “Clipeez” lets kids ride in style while getting a haircut.

“We are a kid focus salon all the chairs you see here is just a new way to get kids comfortable with hair cuts. A lot of times parents dread the haircut experience because their kids don’t enjoy it,” said owner Amanda Rice.

Rice has been in the business for about ten years, and during those years she realized the need for a business like this.

“Over the years you just see a lot of kids just get so nervous when there are a bunch of adults looking at them. There is nothing really for them in the salon, and they are just like “Okay, I’m pretty freaked out, and a lot of times they get traumatized. I see it all the time and parents stress out like “Oh my gosh what do I do and they get embarrassed so here, I just wanted to take that all away,” Rice said.

Her salon is filled with things that’ll keep the kids entertained.

“The chalkboard wall is a lot of fun I always tell the kids now don’t do it at home only here. I have a Lego table and in the car, they make noise they can press the pedals and make the tires go round so and then I put cartoons on so they can watch that as well”

She’s also a one-woman band at her shop -- and she enjoys it.

“When I have an appointment come in it’s just one on one and there’s not a lot going on so we can do things like explore the salon and paint on the mirrors with product if we want to,” she said.

Clipeez is located at 3703 SW Burlingame Road suite 400.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday afternoon update: widespread snowfall is expected across the WIBW viewing area.
Monday afternoon forecast: Mild today, snow storm on Wednesday
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center
FILE
Kansas man charged with threatening Biden
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 1908 SW Central Park Ave., just...
House Fire Intentionally Set in Topeka

Latest News

Family and friends gathered Monday to remember a life-long Topeka volunteer Pauline Johnson.
Loved ones remember life, kindness of Pauline Johnson
Funeral services were held Monday at St. Matthew Catholic Church for longtime community...
Family, friends remember Pauline Johnson
Family and friends gathered Monday to remember a life-long Topeka volunteer Pauline Johnson.
Funeral services were held for community volunteer Pauline Johnson
This salon lets kids ride in style while getting a haircut
This salon lets kids ride in style while getting a haircut