A new Topeka salon has kids riding in style

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Salon “Clipeez” lets kids ride in style while getting a haircut.

“We are a kid focus salon all the chairs you see here is just a new way to get kids comfortable with hair cuts. A lot of times parents dread the haircut experience because their kids don’t enjoy it,” said owner Amanda Rice.

Rice has been in the business for about ten years, and during those years she realized the need for a business like this.

“Over the years you just see a lot of kids just get so nervous when there are a bunch of adults looking at them. There is nothing really for them in the salon, and they are just like “Okay, I’m pretty freaked out, and a lot of times they get traumatized. I see it all the time and parents stress out like “Oh my gosh what do I do and they get embarrassed so here, I just wanted to take that all away,” Rice said.

Her salon is filled with things that’ll keep the kids entertained.

“The chalkboard wall is a lot of fun I always tell the kids now don’t do it at home only here. I have a Lego table and in the car, they make noise they can press the pedals and make the tires go round so and then I put cartoons on so they can watch that as well”

She’s also a one-woman band at her shop -- and she enjoys it.

“When I have an appointment come in it’s just one on one and there’s not a lot going on so we can do things like explore the salon and paint on the mirrors with product if we want to,” she said.

Clipeez is located at 3703 SW Burlingame Road suite 400.

