New conditions survey opens for Manhattan residents as Housing Market analysis reaches next steps

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey of housing conditions in Manhattan is aiming to better understand the needs of the community as the Housing Market Analysis project reaches its next steps.

The City of Manhattan says it has opened a new community-wide survey to better understand the conditions of housing in the city.

This is the next phase of the City’s Housing Market Analysis project. The move follows the establishment of a housing steering committee, multiple rounds or stakeholder interviews, and data collection of preliminary information on the local housing market.

The City said the survey lasts about 10 minutes and respondents will be asked a series of questions about their housing experiences, preferences, needs and basic demographics.

All survey responses will be anonymous.

“We would like to hear from every Manhattanite – homeowners, renters, those looking for housing, those experiencing housing issues, and even prospective Manhattan residents, if possible,” says Chad Bunger, Assistant Director of the Community Development Department. “It is important that the lived experience surrounding housing informs the strategy generated from the Housing Market Analysis that will proceed through the Steering Committee and onto the City Commission this coming summer.”

The City said the online survey is available in multiple languages through Google Translate on the project website. Paper copies are also available at City Hall. Additionally, hard copies will be provided to organizations and civic groups around town to distribute to their audiences.

The City said it took its first step in the project on Aug. 17, 2021, when the Manhattan City Commission approved the formation of a citizen steering committee to lead the Housing Market Analysis.

The 17-member committee will use diverse prospective and housing-related expertise to help the City and Development Strategies, Inc. to generate projects and policies to be included in a final recommendation for the City Commission.

In addition to the Housing Needs and Conditions Survey, the City said there will be other chances for the public to give their perspectives on housing in Manhattan. This will include interactive tools on the project website throughout the project and in-person listening and strategy work sessions in the spring of 2022.

The survey will be open until Feb. 28, 2022.

To access the survey, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.