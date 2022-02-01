New bill aims to get toxic-exposed military veterans benefits earned during service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’s senior U.S. Senator has introduced legislation to get veterans exposed to toxic materials during their time in the military the benefits they rightfully earned.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) to unveil their bipartisan Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act.

Sen. Moran said the landmark legislation would offer Post-9/11 combat veterans - including those who suffer from conditions caused by toxic exposures such as burn pits - access to Department of Veterans Affairs health care.

“Post-9/11 veterans are the newest generation of American heroes to suffer from toxic exposures encountered during military service,” said Moran. “The Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act is an important first step to make certain our veterans receive the care they need as a result of their service. I appreciate the entire Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee for working together to craft this consequential legislation to care for our service members who put their life and health on the line for their country.”

Moran said around 3. 5 million Post-9/11 combat vets have experienced some level of exposure to burn pits during their time in the service. Many of these veterans live with undiagnosed illnesses linked to military toxic exposures.

According to the Senators, nearly one-third of those who suffer from these conditions are currently unable to access VA health care.

“Today, we took a critical step in our bipartisan effort to do right by all toxic-exposed veterans across the country with the introduction of our Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act,” said Tester. “This landmark bill will allow us to connect a generation of burn pit veterans with the care they’ve earned while moving the ball forward on addressing toxic exposure in the comprehensive way our veterans deserve. Our work here is just beginning, and together we will keep fighting to deliver quality care and benefits to the men and women who stood in harm’s way to protect our country.”

Among its many provisions, Moran said the bill would:

Expand health care eligibility for combat veterans who served after Sept. 11, 2001, from five years after their discharge to 10 years

Provide a 1-year open enrollment period for Post-9/11 combat vets who are outside their 10-year window

Establish an outreach plan to contact veterans who did not enroll during their initial period of enhanced eligibility

Direct the VA to incorporate a clinical screening regarding potential exposures and symptoms commonly associated with toxic substances

Mandate toxic exposure-related education and training for health care and benefits personnel at the VA

Strengthen federal research on toxic exposures

The legislation was unanimously supported by the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, which includes Senators John Boozman (R-Ark.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

Moran said the bill also has strong backing from leading veterans service organizations, including Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wounded Warrior Project, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, The American Legion and Military Officers Association of America.

As leaders of the Committee, Moran said he and Tester have been dedicated to finding a path forward for outstanding toxic exposure issues and remain committed to following through on their promise to provide timely care and benefits to all generations of exposed veterans.

Moran said the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act is the first of a three-step approach to expand access to health care for toxic-exposed veterans, establish a new process for the VA to be able to identify future presumptive conditions and provide overdue benefits to thousands of toxic-exposed veterans who have been long-ignored or forgotten.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

