Nebraska man jailed in Doniphan County child sex case

A Nebraska man is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Doniphan County Jail in Troy following...
A Nebraska man is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Doniphan County Jail in Troy following his arrest on child sex counts, according to KNZA Radio.(Gray tv)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man is being held on a $500,000 bond in Doniphan County following his arrest on child sex counts, according to KNZA Radio.

The man, identified as Christopher Jimeson, 37, was taken into custody Jan. 12 in Nebraska on a Doniphan County warrant.

KNZA reports that following his arrest, Jimeson was extradited back to Doniphan County to face charges including: aggravated criminal sodomy of a child; aggravated indecent liberties of a child; criminal threat; and aggravated endangerment of a child.

According to a news release from the Highland Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service in Omaha arrested Jimeson.

KNZA said the arrest followed an investigation by the Highland Police Department, the Kansas Department of Children and Families and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the news release, the alleged acts occurred at a residence in Highland.

A juvenile reported to the Highland Police Department in July 2021 that she was the victim of sexual assault.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families was contacted and assisted with interviewing the victim.

KNZA says the Highland Police Department and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at a home in Highland, where evidence was located and seized.

As of Monday, Jimeson remained in the Doniphan County Jail.

