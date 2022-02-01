Advertisement

As mortality rate rises, new post-partum emergency identification information given to medical professionals

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the U.S. post-partum mortality rate reaches 700 women per year, the CDC has released new information about how to help identify possible emergencies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new information on Tuesday, Feb. 1, as part of this Hear Her campaign. The campaign aims to reduce pregnancy-related deaths.

The CDC said over 700 women die each year from pregnancy-related complications - two in three of these are preventable.

According to the Center, the newly released information will be crucial to obstetric providers, pediatric staff and other health care professionals.

The CDC said obstetric professionals have the chance to provide important education to pregnant and postpartum patients about how to recognize urgent maternal warning signs. It said it is important for these providers to build trust with patients when prenatal care begins and encourage them to share concerns they may have.

The Center said pediatric staff can also be an important connection to care for postpartum patients. It said women can suffer from pregnancy complications up to a year after they give birth. When doing infant checkups, staff have been recommended to ask moms how they feel and listen for urgent maternal warnings.

The CDC also said emergency staff and mental health professionals, as well as many others, have an important role to play in asking about recent pregnancy status and recognizing signs and symptoms of pregnancy-related complications.

“It is critical for health care professionals to always ask if patients are pregnant or were pregnant within the past year,” said a CDC spokesperson.

The CDC said it also supports the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologistsefforts to address readiness in a myriad of health care settings to determine and manage obstetric emergencies during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

To see the new information, click HERE.

