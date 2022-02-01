Advertisement

Missing Clay Center teen found safe

Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center teen that went missing Saturday has been found safe.

The Clay Center Police Department said Madison Cramer, 13, was found early Tuesday morning. They said a concerned citizen contacted the Riley County Police Department with Madison’s possible location.

Clay Center Police said the investigation surrounding the circumstances of her whereabouts remains ongoing.

