Man arrested after incident at Kwik Shop in southeast Topeka

John K. Morgann, 27, of Topeka, was arrested early Tuesday after a disturbance at the Kwik...
John K. Morgann, 27, of Topeka, was arrested early Tuesday after a disturbance at the Kwik Shop, 102 S.E. 37th.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested early Tuesday after a disturbance at a southeast Topeka convenience store and gas station.

The man was identified as John K. Morgan, 27, of Topeka.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Kwik Shop at 102 S.E. 37th on a return call of a man who was refusing to leave the store and was causing problems, said Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz.

The man resisted officers as they attempted to take him into custody, Munoz said.

The man was eventually arrested and American Medical Response ambulance crews were summoned to check on him, Munoz said. 

The man, later identified as Morgan, was taken to the Shawnee County Jail, where Munoz said he was booked in connection with criminal trespass; interference; and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

