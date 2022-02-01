Advertisement

Loved ones remember life, kindness of Pauline Johnson

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family and friends gathered Monday to remember a life-long Topeka volunteer Pauline Johnson.

Funeral services for Johnson were held Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. She passed away Jan. 20, after she battled COVID and pneumonia.

Johnson was the co-founder of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner. But friends said her desire to help went far beyond the annual holiday event.

Glenda Beaver-Kirtdoll, a friend, said Johnson’s work to help anyone inspired her and others to do more, too.

“She lived her life,” Beaver-Kirtdoll, said. “Her 95 years that she was put here on earth - her job was well done, because she did for anybody, in any kind of way she could help you, she would help you.”

Instead of flowers, the family asked people to honor Pauline’s memory with donations to her favorite charity, Let’s Help, Inc., located at 200 S Kansas Ave.

