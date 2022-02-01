Advertisement

Kansas Governor invited to attend late Sen. Dole’s private services

FILE - Sen. Bob Dole Memorial Service Kansas State Capitol
FILE - Sen. Bob Dole Memorial Service Kansas State Capitol(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has been invited to attend the private and graveside services of late Sen. Dole as he is laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

At the invitation of Senator Elizabeth Dole, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she will attend the memorial and graveside service of late Senator Bob Dole on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The private service will be held at Memorial Chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Ft. Myer, Va. Graveside services will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be buried with military honors.

