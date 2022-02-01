Kansas collects $944. 5 million in January taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of $944.5 million was collected by the Sunflower State in January taxes.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says a total of $944.5 million was collected in taxes in January 2022. That is $119.6 million, or 14.5%, over the monthly estimate. The total also represents an 18.7% growth of January 2021.

“Over the past three years my administration has taken steps to restore the Kansas economy, and that fiscal responsibility has paved the way to provide direct tax relief to Kansas taxpayers,” Gov. Kelly said. “That relief will come specifically through proposals like axing the state’s sales tax on food. I urge the Legislature to send a clean bill to my desk quickly, so we can get this done for Kansas families.”

Kelly said individual income tax collections totaled $542.2 million. She said that is $82.2 million, or 17.9%, over the estimate and an 18.4% growth over the previous January.

Wage withholding also remained strong in the first month of 2022 which reflects both improved statewide employment and accompanied wage growth.

Gov. Kelly said retail sales tax collections totaled $258.2 million, which is $18.2 million, or 7.6%, over the estimate and a 14.9% growth over the previous January. She said compensating use tax collections also exceeded estimates by 5.2% at a growth of 30.2% from the previous January.

The Kansas Governor said both retailer’s sales tax and compensating use tax collections established new monthly collection records this month.

“Individual income tax, corporate income tax, retailer’s sales tax, and compensating use tax all continue to perform well as the state’s primary revenue sources,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “Increased holiday spending in December accounts in large part for the record sales and compensating use tax collections in January.”

