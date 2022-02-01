Advertisement

Kansans catch glimpse of SpaceX Falcon 9

People across Kansas could see the second-stage fuel dump following the Space X Falcon 9 launch...
People across Kansas could see the second-stage fuel dump following the Space X Falcon 9 launch Monday evening.(Heather Foltz)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans took part in what appeared to be a celestial sighting Monday night.

Viewers shared photos of what looked like clouds swirling around the lights in the night sky.

While unclear exactly what caused these strange lights, there is speculation this is connected with a SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage fuel dump from earlier this evening (Monday).

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Snow for Feb 2 2022
Tuesday forecast: Snow begins tonight, prepare today
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

FILE
As mortality rate rises, new post-partum emergency identification information given to medical professionals
1988 Kansas City explosion
New information in 1988 KC explosion which killed 6 KC Firefighters, security guards named
FILE
200 tons of salt: Kansas City area road crews prepare for significant snowfall
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe
Christopher Jimeson, 37, is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Doniphan County Jail in Troy...
Nebraska man jailed in Doniphan County child sex case