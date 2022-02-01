Kansans catch glimpse of SpaceX Falcon 9

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans took part in what appeared to be a celestial sighting Monday night.

Viewers shared photos of what looked like clouds swirling around the lights in the night sky.

While unclear exactly what caused these strange lights, there is speculation this is connected with a SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage fuel dump from earlier this evening (Monday).

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.