Helping Hands officials say if it’s too cold for you outsisde, it’s probably too cold for your pets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow in Topeka and across much of northeast Kansas in the next 24 hours, Helping Hands Humane Society officials have a simple rule of thumb when it comes to taking care of your pets in extremely cold weather.

If it’s too cold for you in the great outdoors, then it’s probably too cold for your four-legged furry friends.

“With this winter storm that’s coming up, really think of your pets,” said Margaret Price, supervisor over admissions and lost-and-found at Helping Hands, an animal shelter located at 5720 S.W. 21stin Topeka. “Think if you don’t want to be outside, they don’t either.”

Price added that “it’s really important to bring your pets in as much as possible.”

For those who may be reluctant to get out on ice and snow with their pets, Price says people can keep them on leashes or inside fenced-in yards. She advises against letting the animals run loose, then hope they come back home.

“You shouldn’t let your animals run loose -- no,” Price said. “If anything, keep your cats inside and put your dogs on a long lead-line so you can be at the door and they can kind of go out and do their business and bring them right back in.

“Or if you’ve got that fenced-in yard, kind of keep an eye on ‘em while they’re in the fenced-in yard. If you don’t feel safe to go out, but you need to let your animal out, just do it for very short periods.”

Dr. Jami Grace, Helping Hands Humane Society veterinarian, said pets can be harmed because of being outdoors in the cold weather.

“Our pets can suffer from frostbite, just like humans,” Grace said. “Usually, you see it in their paws to start with. The skin might become really pale, even blue, and then after a few minutes, it will usually turn red and even get really puffy. It’ll be very, very painful for them.”

Grace said animals that must be outside in winter weather need to have access to shelters that will protect them from the elements.

“The most important thing is if your pet has to be outside, to make sure that they do have appropriate shelter and appropriate bedding,” Grace said. “We don’t want them to be on blankets. We want them to be on straw. Blankets can get wet and then they can freeze and actually make it more cold for them.

“The other thing is always make sure they have fresh water, and make sure that it’s thawed and that it’s not frozen, which is hard in this weather.

“The best thing would just be to bring ‘em inside if you can.”

Topeka and northeast Kansas residents are bracing for a winter storm that is expected to dump several inches of snow in the area.

Snowfall is expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into mid-day on Wednesday.

In addition to the snow, subzero wind-chill indices also are in the forecast.

